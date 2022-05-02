Loudspeaker row: Appeal to all to maintain peace...Law is equal for all, says Kishori Pednekar

Amid the ongoing political row over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar said that no one including Muslims opposed Hanuman Chalisa...Loudspeakers will be removed from temples & mosques. Appeal to all to maintain peace...Law is equal for all. If Raj Thackeray has said anything objectionable in his speech then action will be taken against him.

Loudspeakers should be used in accordance with noise pollution rules. If anyone breaches prescribed decibel limit then loudspeaker should be removed...MNS workers shouldn't take the law into their hands otherwise their life will be wasted attending court dates, said Kishori Pednekar.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray warned and said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azan from May 4.

Pednekar appealed to the citizens of Mumbai to maintain peace. Citizens should not be in any confusion. Under no circumstances should we allow riots in Mumbai, we must take a firm stand.Kishori Pednekar said, "We have also given orders to Shiv Sainiks to work with a cool head in case of disputes over loudspeakers."

