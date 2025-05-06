Madhya Pradesh: DRI Seizes Leopard Skins, Ivory in Ujjain; Two Held

In a major crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), has seized two leopard skins with heads and one ivory (wild boar horn) from two individuals in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The seizure was made during a targeted operation conducted by the DRI Nagpur team, which functions under the Mumbai Zonal Unit. Acting on specific intelligence, officials intercepted the duo at a hotel in Ujjain city on the morning of May 4, 2025, while they were allegedly attempting to sell the banned wildlife articles.

Following the recovery, the seized items — two full leopard skins with heads and an ivory — were taken into custody under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Leopards are listed under Schedule I of the Act, which strictly prohibits the trade, sale, purchase, or possession of any part of the animal.

The accused, along with the seized wildlife articles, were handed over to the District Forest Division, Ujjain, for further legal action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

This is not the first time DRI Nagpur has taken action against wildlife trafficking. Earlier in January this year, officials had seized a leopard skin in Akola district of Maharashtra and arrested three individuals involved in the case.

The DRI's sustained efforts underscore its commitment to curbing the illegal trade of endangered species and protecting India’s rich wildlife heritage. The agency continues to work in close coordination with other enforcement bodies to dismantle trafficking networks across the country and enforce wildlife protection laws effectively.