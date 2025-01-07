Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Ticket Scam: Mumbai Businessman Duped of ₹1 Lakh in Fake Travel Booking

The sacred Mahakumbh, revered in Hinduism, is set to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, this year. While preparations are in full swing by the Uttar Pradesh government, an unfortunate incident of fraud under the guise of Mahakumbh has come to light in Mumbai's Andheri area. A senior citizen and businessman was tricked into paying a large sum of money for fake flight tickets and Mahakumbh arrangements. The Versova Police have registered a case and begun their investigation.

According to the police, cybercriminals are continuously inventing new ways to scam people. With the Mahakumbh scheduled in January and February in Prayagraj, these fraudsters took advantage of the event's popularity to deceive devotees.

The complainant, a senior citizen and businessman from Andheri, wished to attend the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. While searching for booking options online, he came across a website displaying contact details for travel arrangements. Trusting the information, he called the number provided and shared his travel requirements.

The complainant later messaged the number using his wife’s mobile phone to proceed with the arrangements. The fraudsters shared details about the Mahakumbh and quoted ₹14,000 for booking arrangements for three people. Believing the offer, the victim transferred the amount via RTGS.

Soon after, the scammers asked if the complainant wanted flight tickets from Mumbai to Prayagraj and back. They quoted an additional ₹87,000 for flight bookings. Trusting them again, the victim’s son transferred the money online. However, after receiving the payment, the fraudsters began delaying the delivery of flight tickets.

Realizing they had been duped, the complainant approached the Versova Police Station and filed a complaint. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons and are investigating the matter.

Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution while making online bookings and to verify the authenticity of websites and agents before transferring money.