Maha political crisis: Mumbai Police duty timing increased to 12 hours, leaves cancelled

After the revolt of Eknath Shinde, an unprecedented situation has arisen in the politics of Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde's displeasure started after the results of the Legislative Council elections. After this, Shiv Sainiks have vandalized the offices of MLAs in many places in the state. Since then, Mumbai Police has stepped up security. In view of the political turmoil and agitation, the Mumbai Police has asked all senior officers, including the retired Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, to return to duty immediately. This decision has been taken for the safety of the city

Eknath Shinde, a strong leader of Shiv Sena and Urban Development Minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, revolted against the party and shook Maharashtra. After this, the political atmosphere has completely changed. At present, Mumbai Police has increased the duty of police officers and constables from eight hours to 12 hours to prevent any untoward incidents in the city. Senior police inspectors of all police stations will be present and will not take weekly leave on Sundays. They will also be given weekly leave as required, it has also been said.

Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde's office has been vandalized. Shiv Sena workers shouted slogans and threw stones in front of the office.