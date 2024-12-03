Mahaparinirvan Divas 2024: Central Railway Announces Special Trains to Mumbai for Dr BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary

The Central Railway has made elaborate arrangements for Mahaparinirvan Divas 2024, scheduled for December 6, with special trains, help desks, passenger guidance, crowd management, and other facilities to assist passengers visiting Mumbai.

Mahaparinirvan Divas sees a large number of Babasaheb’s followers from across the state and country arriving at Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar, to pay their respects. To accommodate the influx of visitors, Central Railway will run 16 special Mail/Express trains from December 4 to December 8. These include 8 trips between Nagpur and CSMT, 2 trips between Dadar and Nagpur, 2 trips between Kalaburagi and CSMT, 2 trips between Adilabad and Dadar, and 2 trips between Amravati and CSMT. Additionally, 12 extra suburban trains will operate at midnight on December 5 and 6 to further ease the commute.

Help Desks and SpecialTicket Booking Counters

According to Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Central Railway, help desks manned round the clock by ticket checking staff, RPF and GRP have been opened at Dadar, CSMT and Kalyan.

Two UTS-Cum-Enquiry counters have been opened at Chaitya Bhoomi for issuing Unreserved tickets and for train enquiry from 05.12.24 to 07.12.24. Additional UTS counters have been opened at Dadar, CSMT and Kalyan.

Passenger guidance and Security:

A total of 675 ticket checking staff have been deployed which includes 223 at Dadar, 166 at CSMT, 105 at LTT, 103 at Thane and 78 at Kalyan to ensure proper guidance to the passengers at these stations and also to control the crowd to avoid any untoward incidents.

Additional RPF personnel to work in 2 shifts have been deployed as follows, 120 at Dadar, 40 at CSMT and 30 at Kalyan in addition to the regular deployment of staff.

More than 250 GRP personnel at Dadar and more than 80 at CSMT have been deployed as an additional security measure.

Special ticket checking squad/staff along with RPF/GRP personnel have been deployed at the train originating stations in front of the reserved coaches to ensure entry of only bona-fide passengers.

Crowd Management

Holding area has been created at Dadar near the space available between Central & Western line and at CSMT between PF no 7 & PF no-8.

Separate entry/exit will be planned at Dadar for proper crowd management.

Barricading has been done on Middle bridge & BMC bridge for smooth movement of crowd at Dadar.

214 banners have been displayed at prominent locations of Dadar station regarding "Way to Chaitya Bhoomi", "Way to Rajgruh" etc for guidance of passengers.

Banners/ standees with Train numbers and timings of the special trains will be displayed near Enquiry office at CSMT, Dadar, Thane and Kalyan stations.

Frequent announcements regarding special trains are being done through the Central Announcement System and station announcement.

Special Facilities:

Provision of drinking water, water coolers and clean toilets have been made at relevant locations.

Emergency Medical arrangement, Provision of wheel chairs, stretchers and adequate catering facilities has been made available..

Temporary suspension of issue of platform tickets

To avoid overcrowding, platform tickets are being issued to Senior citizens, Divyangjans and those in need till 9.12.2024. These include stations like CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Kalyan on Mumbai Division, Nagpur and Wardha on Nagpur Division, Pune station, Solapur station and Bhusaval, Badnera, Akola, Nandura, Murtijapur, Shegaon, Malkapur, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad and Nashik Road stations on Bhusaval Division, ,

Over all supervision and Macro Management

Commercial Inspectors will be deployed round the clock from 16.00 hrs of 05.12.24 to 08.00 hrs of 09.12.24 at Dadar, CSMT, LTT & Kalyan Officers will be deployed at stations to supervise crowd management.

Intelligence Officers will be on the field monitoring the crowd to ascertain their requirements like additional trains in case of increased crowd and to deal with other emergencies.

Central Railway authorities will work in close co-ordination with State Government and Municipal Authorities to identify any emergencies and deal with them. Central Railway appeals to all to please travel with valid tickets and avoid causing any inconvenience to fellow passengers and help Railways in providing a safe, secure and pleasant travel