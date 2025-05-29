Maharashtra ATS Arrests Youth for Leaking Sensitive Info to Pakistan Intelligence via Social Media

Acting on classified intelligence inputs, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested an Indian youth accused of leaking sensitive and confidential information to a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) through social media platforms.

According to ATS officials, preliminary investigation has revealed that a youth named Ravindra Verma (25) came in contact with a Pakistani intelligence agent through Facebook in November 2021. Verma has been arrested from the police station. Between November 2021 and May 2023, he allegedly transmitted restricted and sensitive regional information to the PIO using WhatsApp. The information shared is reportedly classified under Government of India protocols.

The Thane unit of Maharashtra ATS has registered a case against the arrested youth and two others who were allegedly in contact with him. They have been booked under Sections 3(1)(a) and 5(1) of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 120(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Equivalent for criminal conspiracy).

The primary accused is currently in police custody. Authorities are now probing possible links to terrorism and further examining the extent of information leakage.

Investigations are underway to ascertain if a larger network was involved in the espionage attempt.