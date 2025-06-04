Maharashtra ATS Files Two FIRs Under Arms Act After Thane Raids

Following an extensive search operation conducted at 22 locations in Padgha-Borivali area of Thane district on Monday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has registered two separate FIRs under the Arms Act. According to ATS sources, the suspects who were taken into custody for questioning during the operation have since been released.

As per information provided by the ATS, the action was initiated based on intelligence inputs suggesting that certain radical elements and supporters linked to Saquib Abdul Hameed Nachan—former office-bearer of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and a key accused in the Maharashtra module of the ISIS case—had become active again. It was suspected that they were planning anti-national activities.

In coordination with the Thane Rural Police, the ATS carried out a coordinated search operation on Monday. During the raid, lethal weapons were seized from some locations. Based on these seizures, two individuals have been booked under the Arms Act on Tuesday.

The recovered weapons have been sent for forensic analysis. The ATS is currently conducting a detailed investigation to ascertain the extent and scope of the suspected conspiracy.