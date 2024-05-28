Maharashtra: BJP Reviews Vistarak Performance, Plans Overhaul for Assembly Elections

Mumbai: The BJP had appointed one for the Lok Sabha seat and six 'Vistaraks' (office bearers appointed to expand the party's influence) for the six assembly constituencies in the city. However, this plan has been shelved after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha voting. It will be restructured given the assembly elections and the inactive Vistaraks will be relieved of their duties.

A two-day meeting of all the Vistaraks was held on May 25 and 26 at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Uttan. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party's national co-organization minister Shiv Prakash, former co-organizing minister V.K. Satish, and Raghunath Kulkarni, state guardian of the Vistarak scheme, guided the office bearers. Four pages of feedback each was obtained from the Vistaraks. Information was sought from them about the situation in the actual campaign at the level of party organization.

Review at organization level

A full review of the Vistarak plan will now be conducted at the level of party organization. The responsibility of rating the Vistaraks was entrusted to the Divisional Organising Minister.

According to the ratings, the well-performing Vistaraks will now be given a second chance or given important responsibilities in the party organization. Those who were inactive will be excluded.

If some Vistaraks request other responsibilities, that will also be considered. There were complaints that some of them did not work as expected during the Lok Sabha elections. They will be excluded from the program, a source said.

What was the Vistarak plan?

For 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, 48 Lok Sabha Vistaraks and 288 Assembly Vistaraks were appointed. Apart from the original Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, key BJP workers and local office-bearers were sent to other constituencies as Vistaraks.

The office bearers were responsible for appointing a page head, a 31-person booth committee, and an 11-person executive committee.



Will prepare a report on lapses in the campaign machinery

The state BJP had set up a comprehensive system for the Lok Sabha elections, from appointments of page heads, booth heads, and division committees.

The extent to which the system has benefited in the actual elections will be reviewed at the senior level.

Sources also said that a detailed report will be prepared on the shortcomings of the campaign.

Despite setting up such a large machinery, it was not seen working effectively in the actual campaign and on polling day.

Reorganization for the Assembly

The Vistarak plan will be restructured in view of the assembly elections. It will be completed by the end of June, with existing Vistaraks instructed to wait until further notice. The performance of state BJP office-bearers, front heads, district presidents, and Taluka Presidents will also be reviewed.