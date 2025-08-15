Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Major Power Reforms for Farmers on 79th Independence Day

On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a series of initiatives aimed at empowering farmers. Speaking after hoisting the national flag in Mumbai, Fadnavis declared that farmers in the state will now receive free electricity for the next five years. He also highlighted the ongoing ‘Chief Minister Solar Agriculture Project’, which will ensure 12 hours of uninterrupted green electricity during the day by December 2026. Once completed, Maharashtra will be the first state in the country to offer such a facility, significantly boosting agricultural productivity and reducing farmers’ dependence on conventional power sources.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the Tricolour on the 79th Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/EALHNeMmqn — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

Fadnavis further assured that the state government is committed to improving irrigation and water availability for agriculture. He mentioned that river-linking projects are progressing rapidly, ensuring a steady supply of water for both farming and industries. The Chief Minister emphasized that these initiatives, coupled with infrastructural advancements in rural areas, will transform Maharashtra’s agricultural landscape. He reiterated the importance of self-reliance through the use of indigenous products and technologies, underlining that strong farmer welfare policies are essential for the state to maintain its leadership in manufacturing, exports, and start-ups.

Alongside these farmer-centric reforms, Fadnavis spoke on broader state development. He praised Maharashtra’s contribution to India’s economy, noting that 40% of the nation’s foreign investment flows into the state, which leads in manufacturing, exports, and start-ups. He commended the Indian Armed Forces for ‘Operation Sindoor’, which showcased India’s military strength by destroying terrorist and Pakistani targets with precision. Highlighting the nation’s economic rise from the 11th to the 4th largest economy in a decade, he urged industries to create world-class products domestically to strengthen the country’s global competitiveness.

The Chief Minister also addressed infrastructure, law and order, and rural progress. He lauded security forces for freeing Gadchiroli from Maoists and Naxals, paving the way for it to become a steel hub. Key projects like Vadhavan Port, the modernization of airports in Pune, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, and Amravati, and the Samruddhi Expressway are advancing rapidly. Cement-concrete roads are being built in villages with over 1,000 residents, improving rural connectivity. Concluding his speech, Fadnavis reaffirmed Maharashtra’s commitment to following the path laid by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the saints, ensuring development that uplifts farmers and strengthens the state’s economic backbone.