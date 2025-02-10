Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Amid Buzz Over Alliance for Local Body Polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, February 10, met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai amid buzz over the BJP-MNS alliance for the upcoming local body polls and BMC elections. The speculation of an alliance comes amid reports of internal conflicts within the state's ruling Mahayuti alliance.

The Mahayuti bloc comprises the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction. CM Fadnavis met Thackeray at his ‘Shivtirth’ residence in Mumbai's Dadar. This was the first meeting after forming government in the state.

This comes after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's reported disappointment with the Mahayuti, as the BJP is pushing hard for a 100% win and forming a potential alliance with MNS for upcoming Mumbai civic body polls.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reached MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence to meet him.



(Image source: Maharashtra CMO) pic.twitter.com/NTJwetQeym — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

Meanwhile, in the Pune and Pimpri corporations, the battle lines are drawn between the NCP's Ajit Pawar and the BJP. This contest is expected to be intense, with both parties vying for control of these crucial corporations.

As for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray is already clear that he will contest BMC elections and local body polls alone after a major setback in Maharashtra Assembly polls.