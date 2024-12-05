Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Cow Brought to Devendra Fadnavis' Residence for 'Gau Pujan' Ahead of Oath Taking (Watch Video)

Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister-designate of Maharashtra, will take the oath for the third time on Thursday at 5:30 pm at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, a cow was brought to his residence for a 'Gau Pujan' ritual. Fadnavis, from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is set to lead the state government once again.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Mumbai: A cow has been brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis for 'Gau Pujan', ahead of his swearing-in ceremony today. pic.twitter.com/gTyQeeH2z1 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

Devendra Fadnavis is set to be joined by two deputy chief ministers, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, from the Shiv Sena and NCP, in his new cabinet. Fadnavis and Pawar previously served as deputy CM under outgoing CM Eknath Shinde in the Mahayuti government.

The role of Shinde in the new cabinet remains uncertain, with reports suggesting his displeasure over being denied the top post and leaving the decision to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.