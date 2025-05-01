Maharashtra Day 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute to Samyukta Maharashtra Movement Martyrs at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai on Thursday, May 1, on the occasion of Maharashtra's 65th Foundation Day. Fadnavis and other party leaders were present on the occasion. The Samyukta Maharashtra Movement was an organisation established to establish a separate Marathi-speaking state.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to the people who laid down their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk on the occasion of Maharashtra's 65th Foundation Day. pic.twitter.com/9ES8sZVJkP — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2025

"Maharashtra Day is an important day for India's most progressive state. Maharashtra, which follows the path shown by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar, is determined not to stop. Our effort is to make it a trillion-dollar economy. Details of the 100-day initiative will be available soon," said CM Fadnavis while speaking to the media in Mumbai.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Daughter Secures 92.6% in ICSE 10th Board Exams.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta visited Varsha Bungalow and offered prayers on the occasion of the Akshaya Tritiya festival. Officers and staff from his office were present on the occasion. Fadnavis had vacated the Varsha Bungalow after stepping down as Chief Minister in 2019. He then became the Leader of the Opposition and moved to the Sagar Bungalow.

The Chief Minister’s daughter, Divija, scored 92.60 per cent in the Class 10 board exams declared on Wednesday. Amruta Fadnavis shared the news of Divija’s success on 'X' (formerly Twitter).