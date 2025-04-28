Maharashtra Day 2025: Mumbai Police Ban Flying Activities on May 1, Ceremonial Parade at Shivaji Park

Police banned flying activities during the Maharashtra Day ceremonial parade scheduled for May 1 at Shivaji Park in Dadar and related celebrations in central Mumbai. A preventive order banning flying activities was issued under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which will remain in force in the jurisdiction of Mahim, Shivaji Park, Dadar, and Worli police stations for a full day on May 1st (Maharashtra Day).

During the ceremonial parade and public programme, there is a possibility that terrorists or anti-social elements may try to use the airspace to breach peace and disturb public tranquillity, the order stated. It said there may be grave danger to human life and safety and damage to public property.

Police said adequate security checks to prevent untoward activities around the Shivaji Park area in central Mumbai as a large number of people are expected to gather for the Maharashtra Day celebrations.