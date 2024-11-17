Maharashtra Election 2024: Schools to Remain Open on Monday and Tuesday Amid Election Duties

The state government has issued updated guidelines ensuring that all educational institutions, including those designated as polling venues, will operate as usual on Monday and Tuesday.

Schools with teachers assigned to election duties are instructed to arrange substitute educators from nearby institutions to maintain academic continuity.

Earlier, some confusion had arisen due to initial communications from the school education department, which led to concerns among school administrators about potential disruptions to normal school operations during election preparations.

As per reports from The Times of India, schools were previously asked to provide access starting Sunday for election-related tasks, such as CCTV installation and furniture arrangements. The polling staff was expected to vacate by Thursday, prompting some schools to mistakenly assume this meant a break for students. Additionally, school heads were given the discretion to decide whether to conduct classes based on staff availability for election duties.

In response to these concerns, the state issued revised instructions on Saturday, urging education inspectors to ensure that regular classes resume on Monday and Tuesday. However, Wednesday will be observed as a holiday due to the election.