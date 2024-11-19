Maharashtra Election 2024: Voter Count in Mumbai Surpasses 1-Crore Mark

The number of eligible voters in Mumbai has surpassed the one crore mark, increasing from 98.95 lakh during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, according to a civic official. At that time, the city had 98,95,602 eligible voters, with 25,16,667 registered in the island city and 74,64,974 in the suburban district, as per Election Commission data. The Maharashtra assembly polls are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

In a press conference on Monday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Bhushan Gagrani announced that Mumbai has 1,02,29,708 eligible voters for the upcoming assembly elections. This includes 25,43,610 voters in the island city and 76,86,098 in the suburban district. The voter demographic comprises 54,67,361 men, 47,61,265 women, and 1,082 transgender persons. Additionally, 1,46,859 voters are above the age of 85, while 23,928 are persons with disabilities. Gagrani, who also serves as the Mumbai district election officer, further revealed that there are 2,288 overseas voters and 1,475 service voters.

As per poll officials, a total of 2.91 lakh voters, including 53,372 in the island city and 2,37,715 in the suburban district, were added after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Besides, names of 43,020 voters were deleted, comprising 26,429 from the city and 16,591 from suburbs after the general elections.

Mumbai is divided into 36 assembly constituencies, with 10 in the island city and 26 in the suburban district. A total of 410 candidates are contesting, including 105 in the island city and 315 in the suburban district. To facilitate voting, 10,117 polling booths have been set up across the city, with 2,538 in the island city and 7,579 in the suburban district.