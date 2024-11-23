Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Sanjay Nirupam, Mahesh Sawant, and Shaina NC Visit Siddhivinayak Temple on Results Day (Watch Videos)

Counting of assembly results for Maharashtra has begun at 8 am. As time goes the competition is getting tough amid the political upheavals, power struggles, party splits, and strained relationships over the past two and a half years, Maharashtra politics has become a topic of national discussion. Against this backdrop, the assembly elections were held on November 20. The reputations of veteran leaders are at stake in many constituencies across the state, making it crucial to observe whether these leaders can maintain their strongholds or if new candidates will emerge as unexpected victors.

On the morning of results day, various leaders were seen paying their respects at the Siddhivinayak temple. Rahul Narvekar, Sanjay Nirupam, Shayna NC, and Mahesh Sawant visited to seek blessings from Bappa. Following their darshan, they commented on the election results and their hopes for victory. Shiv Sena candidate Shayna NC expressed her intentions of securing blessings to form a Mahayuti government.

Also Read: Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins for 288 Assembly Constituencies, Who Will Win Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi

#WATCH | Mumbai | Shiv Sena candidate from Dindoshi Assembly constituency, Sanjay Nirupam says, "I have come here to seek blessings of Shree Siddhivinayak. I am confident that I will emerge victorious with his blessings. Just like me, candidates of Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit… pic.twitter.com/Or1sEuhTDi — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

Sanjay Nirupam, the Shiv Sena candidate from the Dindoshi assembly constituency, confidently stated that he would help establish a Mahayuti government in Maharashtra once again. "I have come here to seek the blessings of Shri Siddhivinayak. I believe that with his blessings, I will win. Alongside me, candidates from Shiv Sena, the BJP, and Ajit Pawar's party will also win, paving the way for a grand alliance government in Maharashtra," he said.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader & candidate from Mahim Assembly constituency, Mahesh Sawant visits Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple in Mumbai



He says, "...I have come here to take blessings." pic.twitter.com/afrBqvtG1L — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

Mahesh Sawant, the leader of the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group and candidate from the Mahim assembly constituency, highlighted the significance of Siddhivinayak in their campaign. "Siddhivinayak is our beloved deity. I feel content with what I envision. God knows my intentions. I have never considered this a challenge from the beginning, as my connection is with the common people. Everyone in the chawls and wadis knows who serves them day and night,” Mahesh Sawant remarked.