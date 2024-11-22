Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Election Commission to Deploy Over 2700 Personnel In Mumbai Tomorrow For Vote Counting

The Election Commission will deploy over 2,700 personnel at the counting centre of 36 assembly constituencies in Mumbai City and Suburban districts. The counting process is set to begin at 8 AM on November 23, 2024, across 36 designated centers—one for each constituency.

To ensure security, nearly 10,000 police officers, including personnel from the CRPF, CAPF, and SRPF, will be stationed at counting centers and strong rooms housing EVMs and VVPATs. All devices are under 24/7 CCTV surveillance, with armed guards securing the premises.

In the 2024 Assembly Election, voter turnout in Mumbai City was 52.65%, while the Suburban districts recorded 56.39%. With polling concluded smoothly, the city is now gearing up for the results.

A Transparent and Efficient Process

District Election Officer and Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani assured that preparations have been thorough. "Our measures ensure the counting process will be transparent, efficient, and free of disruptions," he said.

Counting will begin with postal ballots before moving to EVM votes. Staff have undergone extensive training, with the latest session held today. Supervisors and micro-observers will oversee the process to ensure adherence to guidelines.

The Road Ahead

The results of these elections will shape the political future of Mumbai, home to some of Maharashtra's most prominent constituencies.

As the stage is set, the city braces for the much-anticipated results. Stay tuned for live updates as the counting progresses and Mumbai's next set of leaders emerges.

In Numbers:

Mumbai City District: Of the 2.5 million registered voters, over 1.33 million cast their votes.

Male turnout: 52%.

Female turnout: 53%.

Mumbai Suburban District: Out of 7.6 million registered voters, over 4.3 million participated.

Male turnout: 57%.

Female turnout: 56%.