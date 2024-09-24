Maharashtra: Five Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Palghar for Decade-Long Illegal Stay

Maharashtra's Palghar district police have arrested five Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly residing in India without valid documentation, officials reported on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking unit raided a slum in Nallasopara on September 22 and apprehended the individuals.

The arrested men, identified as Arshad Rahamatullah Gazi (52), Ali Mohammad Dinmohammad Mandal (56), Miraj Saheb Mandal (19), Sajad Kadir Mandal (45), and Saheb Panchanan Sardar (45), reportedly entered India illegally via river routes a decade ago and have been working as laborers since. A case has been registered under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950. The investigation is ongoing, according to Inspector Saurabhi Pawar.