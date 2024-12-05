Maharashtra Govt Formation: Only Three Leaders To Take Oath at Swearing-In Ceremony in Azad Maidan Today

The swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is set to take place today at Azad Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The grand event has been meticulously prepared, though only three state leaders will be sworn in during the ceremony, leaving several ministerial aspirants still awaiting their turn.

Former minister and NCP leader Anil Patil stated that the swearing-in ceremony for three leaders, including two deputy chief ministers and one chief minister, will be held today. He added that the swearing-in of MLAs is scheduled for December 7 and 8, followed by the election of the assembly president. Ajit Pawar has instructed MLAs to complete their oath-taking within two days. Patil further noted that the final decision on the number of ministers to be sworn in will consider Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule, stating the importance of completing the MLA swearing-in before the session begins. The swearing-in of other cabinet members will take place ahead of the assembly session.

Former minister Anil Patil assured that no MLA is unhappy, though the allocation of cabinet portfolios is yet to be decided. He said that today's focus is on ensuring a smooth swearing-in ceremony for the chief minister and deputy chief ministers, with coordination underway for passes and arrangements. Patil confirmed the cabinet expansion will be finalized before the session, following consultations with NDA allies. While many aspire to ministerial roles, the seniors will decide the portfolio distribution.