'Maharashtra Has Emerged as a Rising Force in the Maritime Sector,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the India Maritime Week 2025 at Goregaon's NESCO Grounds. At the Maritime Leaders' Conclave, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Investment MoUs and launched key initiatives for the shipping and shipbuilding sector. At India Maritime Week 2025, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that over the past three days, continuous and meaningful brainstorming sessions had taken place at the Maritime Conference. He stated that India Maritime Week 2025 was serving as a platform to showcase the ongoing transformations in the maritime sector and the advantages emerging from them at both national and global levels. Fadnavis expressed that the maritime strength, rapid growth, and India’s evolving role in global trade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership reflected a new era for the country’s maritime sector, for which he conveyed his gratitude to the Prime Minister.

Further speaking about Maharashtra's Maritime development, he said, "I also want to extend my gratitude because, under his leadership, Maharashtra has emerged as a new force in the maritime sector. Our JNPA has become the country’s largest port handling container traffic, and now, under his guidance, Maharashtra has received the gift of the Vadhvan Port — which will not only be India’s largest port but also rank among the world’s top ten ports in terms of operations. This port will showcase India’s maritime and strategic strength on the global stage. I want to emphasize that it is only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership that this dream is being realized, and on behalf of the people of Maharashtra, I express my heartfelt gratitude to him."