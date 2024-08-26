Maharashtra Shocker: 13-Year Old Girl Gangraped In Washim; All Accused Arrested

In a recent development from Washim, Maharashtra, authorities have made significant progress in a distressing case of kidnapping and sexual assault. On August 21, the Washim police registered a First Information Report (FIR) after receiving a complaint about a 13-year-old girl who had been kidnapped. The next day, on August 22, the girl was safely located. According to Superintendent of Police Anuj Tare, following the girl's recovery, a detailed investigation ensued. The girl's statement, corroborated by medical examination, revealed that she had been sexually assaulted. Based on the information provided by the victim, three suspects were identified. All three individuals named by the girl have been apprehended and are currently in custody.

In another news, a Thane court on Monday remanded the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town to 14-day judicial custody. The accused, an attendant at the private school, was produced before a magistrate's court at Kalyan amid elaborate security arrangements after the expiry of his police custody. The court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody and sent him to jail, said the officer.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Washim SP Anuj Tare says, "On August 21, an FIR was lodged that a girl aged 13 had been kidnapped. On August 22 we found the girl. Based on her statement and medical examination, it was found that she was aped. All the three names that she had given, all… pic.twitter.com/1P8i9mv2NP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

In a related development, some members of the school management have been made accused in the case, another police officer said without divulging further details. The accused, who was employed as an attendant at the school where the incident took place earlier this month, was arrested on August 17.As per a police complaint, he sexually abused two kindergarten girls in the washroom of the school. Last week, angry parents of the schoolchildren and local citizens blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station for 10 hours and ransacked a local school building to protest against the incident and to demand strict punishment for the accused.