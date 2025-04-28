Maharashtra: Three Youths Arrested for Allegedly Supporting Pakistani Flag During Protest In Nala Sopara (Watch Video)

In the wake of the rising tension in the country , post Pahalgam attack, three youths from Maharashtra's Nalasopara, Osman Ghani, Tausheed Azad Sheikh, and Adnan Afzar Sheikh — have been arrested in Maharashtra for allegedly displaying support for the Pakistani flag during a protest against the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Authorities have taken the matter seriously, citing concerns over national security and public sentiment. The arrests followed a formal complaint lodged by Mahendra Kumar Mali. Based on the investigation, the trio has been booked under serious charges related to supporting terrorist activities and compromising the sovereignty and unity of India. Officials have confirmed that the accused have been remanded to police custody until April 30 as the investigation continues.

The incident has sparked strong reactions across local communities and has prompted heightened vigilance by law enforcement agencies. Authorities emphasized that any actions perceived as supporting hostile entities or undermining the nation’s integrity will face strict legal consequences. 25 tourists and a Kashmiri local were shot dead in cold blood at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. This was one of the most ghastly terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley since Article 370 was revoked. The incident took place in Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination near Pahalgam. The attack intensified tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to a diplomatic crisis. India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and closed borders.[9] Pakistan denied India's accusations and retaliated by suspending the Simla Agreement, restricting trade, and closing airspace.Border skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani forces began along the Line of Control on 24 April.

