Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Mumbai and Other Cities Likely to See Unseasonal Showers, Thunderstorms, and Hailstorms

Mumbai: The weather conditions across the state, including Mumbai, are witnessing significant changes, according to which rain is expected at many places across the state for the next few days. Thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms and gusty winds will occur at isolated places in Vidarbha districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds will occur at isolated places over Central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

In Mumbai, the sky will be partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. There is a possibility of minor unseasonal rains at isolated places with cloudy conditions till May 16 across Maharashtra. Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Dharashiv and Latur districts are likely to receive moderate unseasonal rain and hailstorms. Heatwave will not be felt during the fourth and fifth phases of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

- Manikrao Khule, Meteorologist

Rains in Mumbai

Mumbai Metropolitan region is likely to experience showers between 11 to 15 May. Rains are also expected in Palghar, Kalyan, Karjat, Ullasnagar and Navi Mumbai area.

- Athreya Shetty, Weather expert