Maharashtra Weather Update: Heavy Rain Predicted In the State from May 20th; Fishermen Issued Warning

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a significant increase in rainfall activity across various parts of Maharashtra between May 20 and May 25, 2025, due to the formation of multiple weather systems in the region.

A cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast around May 21. This system may evolve into a low-pressure area by May 22 and intensify while moving northwards, leading to enhanced rainfall activity across Maharashtra.

Additionally, an existing upper air cyclonic circulation over South Interior Karnataka and neighboring areas is contributing to this weather pattern. As a result, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated locations is likely over Konkan and adjoining ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra during this period.

Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada can expect isolated to scattered moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph between May 20 and May 23.

Monsoon Advancing

The IMD also reported that conditions are becoming favorable for the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala within the next 4–5 days. Progression of the monsoon is also likely over parts of the South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, South and Central Bay of Bengal, Northeast Bay, and northeastern states during the same period.

Warnings for Fishermen and Ports

Fishermen along the Maharashtra-Goa coastline have been advised not to venture into the sea due to squally weather conditions:

North Maharashtra Coast (up to 75 km offshore): Winds of 35–45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, are expected on May 21 and May 24.

South Maharashtra–Goa Coast (up to 75 km offshore): Similar squally conditions are expected from May 20 to May 24.

A Local Cautionary Signal Number III has been hoisted at all ports between Bankot and Marmugao along the South Maharashtra–Goa coast, with wind speeds possibly reaching 65 kmph.

Authorities urge fishermen, port operators, and coastal residents to stay updated with official bulletins and take necessary precautions.