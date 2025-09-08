Major Drug Bust at Mumbai Airport: 13.83 kg of Hydroponic Weed Seized, Two Arrested

In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, the Airport Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized 13.83 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (a high-grade form of marijuana) valued at approximately ₹13.83 crore in two separate cases at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai. Two passengers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Acting on specific intelligence, Customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on flight VZ-760 on September 7, 2025. On examination of his baggage, officers recovered 2.002 kg of suspected hydroponic weed concealed inside a checked-in trolley bag. The seized consignment is valued at around ₹2 crore in the illicit market. The passenger was arrested on the spot.

In another operation based on profiling, Customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on flight UL-143 on September 8, 2025. A detailed baggage check led to the recovery of 11.834 kg of suspected hydroponic weed hidden inside a trolley bag. The contraband, valued at approximately ₹11 crore, was seized, and the passenger was taken into custody.

Officials said both seizures were made during duty hours between September 7 and 8, 2025. The accused have been booked under the provisions of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.