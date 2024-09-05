Major Drug Bust in Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 4 Peddlers; Parades Accused In Public (Watch Video)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch apprehended four members of the gang involved in drug peddling at Juhu Gulli in western suburbs, seizing narcotics worth lakhs of rupees. The accused, who were taken to the police station were paraded through the neighborhood, during which the suspects repeatedly declared, "We used to sell drugs, but not anymore."

The public parade, which was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, shows the accused openly admitting to their involvement in MD drug trafficking and acknowledging the harm they caused to the community. The suspects, identified as Aftab Beg, Mohammad Ayan Hanif Sheikh, Arbaz Karim Turki, and Sherbane Mohammad Hasim Siddiqui.

The raid was carried out under the supervision of Senior Police Officer Daya Nayak from Crime Branch Unit 9, who acted on intelligence that drug peddlers were operating without fear in the congested Gaondevi Dongri area. The police are continuing their investigation into the case.