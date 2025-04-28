Major Drug Bust In Mumbai: Sakinaka Police Expose Mephedrone Manufacturing Unit in Mira-Bhayandar Area

In a major crackdown, the Sakinaka Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell unearthed a mephedrone (MD) drug manufacturing factory operating within the jurisdiction of Naigaon Police Station in the Mira-Bhayandar Commissionerate. Acting swiftly within 60 hours, the police arrested two individuals and seized 4.53 kilograms of MD drugs worth ₹8.15 crore, along with other materials used in the production process.

The action began on April 24, when the Sakinaka Police registered an FIR under Sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act. On the same day, they apprehended Sadiq Salim Shaikh (28) from the Retiwala Compound in the Sakinaka area, who was found loitering suspiciously and was in possession of 53 grams of MD drugs.

During interrogation, Sadiq revealed the name of Siraj Sultan Panjwani (57) as his supplier. Acting on this information, police arrested Siraj from Mira Road on April 26. Further questioning led to the disclosure that Siraj was sourcing the drugs from one Kaluram Chaudhary, who was allegedly manufacturing MD drugs at the MK Green Cement Factory located in Vasai.

Following this lead, the police raided the factory and seized manufacturing equipment including a centrifugal machine and two freezers with a 300-litre capacity each. The raid was conducted at the company's premises situated in Kaman village.

After this successful operation, Sakinaka Police Station has intensified its probe to uncover the full network behind the illegal drug manufacturing racket.