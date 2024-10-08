Major Wildlife Smuggling Bust in Mumbai: Four Arrested for Attempting to Sell Red Sand Boa Snake

In a significant crackdown on wildlife smuggling, the Cuffe Parade police have arrested four individuals near Maker Tower in South Mumbai for allegedly attempting to sell a Red Sand Boa snake illegally. According to a police officer, the Red Sand Boa is often smuggled for use in traditional medicine and even black magic.

The operation was based on a confidential tip received by the officers of Cuffe Parade Police Station. Senior Inspector Sandeep Viswasrao deployed a team led by Inspector Devkar and Sub-Inspector Bhagwat, which led to the arrest of the suspects and the rescue of the smuggled snake. Police had been informed that some individuals would be arriving in a Maruti Ertiga car to sell the Red Sand Boa illegally. Accordingly, a trap was set around Maker Tower, and the suspects were apprehended. At the designated time, four suspects arrived in the vehicle. Due to their suspicious behavior, the police conducted a search of the car. Upon inspection, officers found a large bag in the rear of the vehicle containing a live Red Sand Boa snake. The snake, weighing around 5 kilograms and measuring 55 inches in length, was immediately confiscated.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Narsingh Satyama Dhoti (40) and Shiv Mallesh Adap (18) from Telangana, Ravi Vasant Bhoir (54) from Mulund, Mumbai, and Arvind Chaturm Gupta (26 years) from Mumbra, Thane district.

The Cuffe Parade police have registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act, and the four accused are currently in police custody. The snake has been handed over to a forest range officer in Thane for safekeeping. According to reports, while the Red Sand Boa is non-venomous, it is often targeted by smugglers due to myths about its medicinal properties and its use in secretive practices. The police have launched further investigations into the gravity of the crime.