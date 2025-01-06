Malad Investment Scam: Gang Dupes Film Actress and Others of Rs 2.67 Crore, 11 Accused Booked

A gang in Malad has been accused of duping multiple individuals, including a film actress, by promising to double their investments within 10 months. The scam, which involves fraudulent documents, has led to the registration of a case against 11 individuals. The current estimated fraud amount is ₹2.67 crore, with the possibility of more victims coming forward. A special investigation team has been formed by Malad police and the local crime branch to apprehend the accused.

The accused include Preeti Nilkanth Sonawadekar, Maruti Vishwabhar Gawli, Nitin Atmaram Jadhwani, Saurabh Maruti Gawli, Varsharani Maruti Gawli, Dnyaneshwar alias Mauli Babruwan Bhandore, Rohit Nilkanth Sonawadekar, Nilkanth Sonawadekar, Sudhakar alias Pandit, and two others. All the accused are residents of Mira Road, Mohol, and Solapur.

The victim, actress Dipu Sharma alias Dipu Mulchandani, resides in Malad. She met the accused in June 2017 and was introduced to their company, Maha KBC Agro Pvt. Ltd., where the accused held senior positions. They lured her with the promise of doubling her investment in just 10 months. Initially, she invested a small amount and received substantial returns, which encouraged her to invest further.

From June 2017 to August 31, 2018, Sharma invested ₹1.31 crore in the company. The accused provided her with documentation as proof of her investment. Encouraged by initial returns, other investors also poured in funds, with the collective investment amounting to ₹2.63 crore.

Despite initial returns, the accused eventually stopped paying the promised double returns. When questioned, they offered various excuses and assured investors of returning their principal amount with interest. However, they soon shuttered the company and fled, leaving their mobile phones switched off.

Sharma filed a complaint with the Malad police, following which statements from other investors were recorded. Based on the evidence, the police filed cases against the accused for creating fraudulent documents and embezzling funds. While the estimated fraud stands at ₹2.63 crore, more victims are expected to come forward, potentially increasing the amount.

The Malad police, along with the local crime branch, have launched a manhunt to locate the absconding accused. The authorities are appealing to other victims to report their grievances to expedite the investigation.