Malhar: An Evening with Amish Tripathi at St. Xavier's College

With just one week left for the grand festival ‘Malhar’ at St. Xavier’s College, a series of exciting events is underway. On August 7, 2024, at 4 PM, a special event titled ‘For The Plot’ featured a distinguished guest: the renowned author Amish Tripathi. The event kicked off with an introduction to Amish, who has published 11 books and won the hearts of over seven million readers. An alumnus of St. Xavier’s College, Amish earned his B.Sc. in Mathematics here and had the privilege of serving as the Chairperson of Malhar during his student years. Notably, he was also the Chief Organizer of Malhar in 1994.

The program began with an engaging interview where students learned about Amish’s personal and professional journey. He spoke openly about his entry into the literary world and his experiences after college. The session included a rapid-fire round and a trivia segment about the college, during which Amish shared some entertaining anecdotes. He also addressed students' questions, providing insightful answers with illustrative examples. In the discussion, Amish explored the contrasts between ancient Indian and modern mindsets, as well as cultural and ideological differences between Western countries and India. He proudly highlighted the inclusivity of Indian society, stating, “Viewing things only in black and white is a modern trend. Our ancestors had a more nuanced perspective and recognized the shades in between. India is the perfect country for storytelling because of our open-mindedness and ability to understand diverse viewpoints.”

The conversation left students inspired, and when Amish revealed details about his upcoming book, it generated considerable excitement. The new book, titled ‘Rajendra Chola,’ is based on the emperor from Tamil Nadu. Additionally, Amish will soon launch a new podcast. The event concluded with Amish signing books that attendees had brought from home.Stay tuned for more updates and join us in celebrating life at Malhar on August 15, 16, and 17.