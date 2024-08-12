Malhar Brings Back the Much-Anticipated Tradition: Malhar by the Bay

Malhar by the Bay has been an integral part of the Malhar tradition for as long as one can remember. On August 6, 2024, this year's Malhar by the Bay took place at Antisocial, Lower Parel, Mumbai, and it truly turned out to be a resounding success. The event was presented in collaboration with JioSaavn and Furtados. This year's Malhar theme, 'Viva La Vida,' carried a deeper meaning as it encouraged individuals to make use of their abilities and showcase their talents. The entire community and Malhar staff eagerly anticipated an evening filled with music and fervor, celebrating with bated breath.

The night saw a tremendous turnout, with students showcasing their exceptional skills and hard work on stage. However, the excitement didn't end there. This year, alongside students from St. Xavier's College, versatile guest Parth Samthaan graced the event. Known for his roles in Indian television series such as 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay,' he is also set to make his Bollywood debut with the film 'Ghudchadi.' His dance performance captivated the audience, and he interacted enthusiastically with his fans. Additionally, the ever-influential The Troublemakers mesmerized the audience with their performance, maintaining a high level of excitement and emotion throughout the night.

The performances energized the crowd, followed by band performances, rap, freestyle, slam poetry, and stand-up comedy. The artists engaged with the audience, and a fantastic photo booth setup further enhanced the crowd’s enthusiasm and the ambiance of the night. The event concluded with the audience celebrating outstanding performances and reliving the night's memories at the photo booth.Malhar is set to be a grand event reflecting the dynamic spirit of St. Xavier’s College. With such an exhilarating start, expectations for upcoming festivals are at an all-time high. Stay tuned for more updates and join us in celebrating life at Malhar on August 15, 16, and 17.



