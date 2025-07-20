Mumbai: Man Arrested After Letting Pit Bull Attack 11-Year-Old Boy in Mankhurd (Watch Video)

A 43-year-old man was arrested after allegedly setting his pet dog on an 11-year-old boy, leaving the child injured. The incident occurred in the Mankhurd area. The accused, identified as Mohammad Sohel Hasan Shaikh alias Sohail Hasan Khan, reportedly let his pit bull loose on the boy while inside a parked autorickshaw in a residential locality. The dog bit the child on the chin, causing injuries, according to police officials.

The dog bit me. Then, I ran away. He even grabbed my clothes," said the victim, Hamza, on the attack on him. He also said that he pleaded with the dog's owner to help him, but he kept laughing.

The child also claimed that no one came forward to help him. "They were just filming the attack," he said. Hamza said that he was "very scared" after the attack. The police have filed a complaint on Friday against the dog's owner based on the complaint by the father of the victim.

As per the complaint, Hasan let go of his dog on the child who was playing inside a parked autorickshaw. The case has been registered under sections 291 (negligent abandonment of animals), 125 (causing simple hurt) and 125(A) of the Indian Penal Code (BNS). The accused has also been issued a notice under section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).