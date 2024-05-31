Man Arrested from Uttar Pradesh for Making Threat Call to Blow Up Taj Hotel and Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Police have successfully arrested a suspect from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, who provided false information about planting bombs at the Taj Hotel in Colaba and Mumbai Airport on Monday afternoon.

Senior police inspector Ravindra Katkar of Worli Police Station revealed that the arrested suspect, Arvind Rajput (37), is a drug addict. Rajput allegedly used a mobile phone belonging to a vegetable vendor to call the Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room and falsely claim that bombs had been placed at the famous Taj Hotel in Colaba and Mumbai Airport on Monday afternoon.

It was disclosed that Rajput made the threatening call due to a quarrel with his girlfriend. During the call, he provided the police with his girlfriend's number. Rajput expressed his displeasure with her by giving her mobile number to the police.

A team of Mumbai Police has left for Mumbai with the suspect. According to police, the caller informed them about the supposed bomb threats at the Taj Hotel in Colaba and Mumbai Airport, provided his girlfriend's mobile number, and immediately hung up.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, Mumbai Police conducted searches at the Taj Hotel and Mumbai Airport, but nothing suspicious was found.