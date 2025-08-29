Manoj Jarange Patil in Mumbai: Roads Leading to CSMT Station Blocked by Maratha Activists (Watch Video)

Roads leading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station were blocked by Manoj Jarange Patil's supporters on Friday morning, August 29, as a Maratha activist reached Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

Supporters of Jarange Patil were gathered outside the CSMT station. Some were seen sitting on the roads, which led to blocked vehicles during peak hours. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) stuck in the middle of the road.

Visuals From Outside CSMT Railway Station

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil's supporters blocked roads, leading to the closure of the route towards CSMT. Traffic was completely jammed, with a BEST bus stuck since 8 AM pic.twitter.com/rxitFPviXL — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2025

According to the IANS, the BEST bus was stuck since 8 am hundreds of Maratha supporters sat on the road outside the CSMT station.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maratha activists arrive at Azad Maidan demanding Maratha reservation, sat on the road outside and created a commotion. CRPF and additional police forces have been deployed to maintain order pic.twitter.com/ncIxgZhyyU — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2025

Mumbai Police granted permission to Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil to hold a protest rally at the Azad Maidan from 9 am to 6 p.m. on Friday, with a limited crowd of no more than 5,000 people.

Jarange Patil has declared to hold an indefinite fast at the venue until the Maharashtra government fulfils his demands. He entered the city with a huge crowd and convoy as the Mumbai Traffic Police had already imposed traffic restrictions.

On Thursday night, the Eastern Freeway was shut for commuters as Patil's convoy entered the city through the Vashi toll plaza and took the Eastern Freeway to Azad Maidan. Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sana Malik met Jarange Patil in Chembur.