Manoj Jarange Patil To Give Up Water From Today, CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Govt Working on Demands

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's indefinite hunger strike entered its fourth day on Monday, September 1 at Azad Maidan since August 29. No direct discussion until now with the government over his demand of a 10% Maratha quota for the community in the OBC Category. He announced that from today he would stop drinking water as well, warning of intensifying the agitation and not leave Mumbai till his demand was fulfilled.

The state government allowed Jarange Patil to extend his protest for one more day at Azad Maidan, which will enter its fourth day today. "I shall fast unto death," he said.

“I was drinking water for three days, but now the government’s discussions are over. From Monday, I will stop drinking water and go on a strict fast,” Jarange warned of indefinite hunger strike.

Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, chairman of the cabinet sub-committee, said that the final proposal would soon be presented to Jarange. Although discussions took a pause on Sunday, the government indicated that the doors for dialogue remain open. Sub-committee member and Advocate General Birendra Saraf also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence Varsha in Mumbai late at night for talks.

CM Fadnavis said that the state government working on his new demands but these have to be met within the legal framework. To give everyone a blanket (Kunbi) certificate does not fit into any law, both HC and SC have already given their verdict. He further said, "Just to make someone happy the government cannot go against these orders and give a decision. It will not stand."

Meanwhile, MP Supriya Sule met Manoj Jarange Patil at Azad Maidan on Sunday. However, while leaving, protesters surrounded her and threw bottles at her vehicle.