Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Maratha Protest in Mumbai Hits BEST Bus Routes, Leaves Commuters Stranded

Mumbai came to a partial standstill on Friday as several BEST bus routes were disrupted due to the massive Maratha quota protest led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. Thousands of supporters poured into the city, overwhelming Azad Maidan and spilling over into nearby areas such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Fort. The sudden influx of vehicles and protestors caused gridlock across south-central Mumbai, leaving commuters stranded during peak hours. BEST officials confirmed that multiple bus routes had to be suspended due to heavy congestion.

According to transport authorities, routes 46 and 50 were halted at Kala Chowki from early morning, while services on A-42 and A-135 were disrupted at Mazgaon. The diversions created inconvenience for daily office-goers, students, and essential workers who rely on bus services. Traffic police attempted to manage the situation by diverting protest convoys through alternate routes, including the Freeway, but congestion persisted on key roads such as V.N. Purav Marg and Barrister Nath Pai Road. The disruption also spilled over to Byculla, Mohammed Ali Road, and the JJ Flyover, adding to commuter woes.

Jarange-Patil, who travelled to Mumbai after a long march, is expected to begin an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan demanding reservation for the Maratha community. The massive show of strength brought thousands of saffron flag-bearing protestors into the city, creating a near lockdown in parts of South Mumbai. With traffic snarls stretching from Mankhurd to Deonar Depot and parking restrictions around Wadi Bandar, authorities deployed additional police personnel to maintain order. The combination of blocked roads, suspended bus routes, and diverted traffic left Mumbaikars facing long delays and forced many to seek alternate modes of travel.