Manoj Jarange To Continue His Protest at Azad Maidan on August 30 as Mumbai Police Grants Permission to Maratha Quota Leader

Mumbai Police on Friday, granted one more day permission to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil to held protest at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai on Saturday, August 30. The police said one extra day has been given to Jarange Patil for his agitation.

Earlier, the police granted permission until 6 pm from 10 am on Friday with a restriction of not more than 5,000 people in Azad Maidan. However, after reaching the venue, Jarange Patil announced an indefinite strike until the state government fulfilled his demand to give 10% reservation to the Maratha community.

Supporters of Manoj Jarange Patil's Maratha reservation agitation are now heading towards Vashi, where arrangements have been made for visitors.

Therefore, after visiting the protest site in Mumbai all day today, they are now heading towards Vashi. The Eastern Freeway in Mumbai is also now open, and there is no traffic jam. One after the other, the protestors' cars and tempos are heading towards Vashi.