Manoj Jarange Vows Not to Leave Mumbai Until Maratha Reservation Demands Are Met; Medical Team Conducts Health Check-Up

Manoj Jarange Patil continues his hunger strike for the fifth day at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 2, despite the Mumbai Police's order to evacuate the protest site this afternoon on the directives of the Bombay High Court bench, which ordered the Maharashtra government to restore the city.

Jarange said that he is 100% confident that justice will be served to the Maratha community. He warned the CM Devendra Fadnavis government that they would be forced to leave the protest site. “Our protest will continue peacefully while following the rules. It will continue even if it takes time. Even if the government tries to act against us in court, I tell the government and also Fadnavis: I will not leave Mumbai until all our demands, including the Hyderabad Gazetteer and Satara Sansthan Gazetteer, are implemented,” warned Manoj Jarange.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A medical team arrived at Azad Maidan to conduct a health check-up of activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Doctors were seen examining him as part of routine health monitoring pic.twitter.com/uFjlcBcUkL — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2025

Mumbai Police issued a notice to Manoj Jarange to vacate Azad Maidan. Despite this, he reiterated that he would not leave the ground. A medical team arrived at Azad Maidan to conduct a health check-up of activist . Doctors were seen examining activist Manoj Jarange Patil as part of routine health monitoring.

Jarange said, “We have been protesting for the last two years. On a court directive, we ensured that all cars were removed from the roads and parked in designated areas. Within four to five hours, not a single car was left on the road. On the word of the Lord of Justice, we followed instructions and parked cars where they would not block traffic.”

He demanded, “It is also necessary to implement the notification. Tell us what the problems are with it. Marathas and Kunbis are one—what are the objections to this? Withdraw all cases filed against us in the state, dismiss the police officers who attacked us, and close the cases.”

Jarange added, “The families of victims should receive immediate financial assistance and government jobs according to their qualifications. So far, 58 lakh records have been collected. These records should be pasted in every gram panchayat in Maharashtra, and Kunbi certificates should be distributed on the spot. Those already holding Kunbi certificates should be given validity immediately. Otherwise, we will not leave Mumbai.”

Warning Maharashtra CM, he added, “Saheb, we are peaceful and let us remain peaceful. The Marathas have not even begun arriving yet. If they come to Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday, Monday’s protest will be massive. Do not provoke the Marathas unnecessarily.” “No matter how much the government tries to intimidate us, we are not afraid. We are the children of the Marathas,” Jarange said.

On a stern warning to the government, Jarange said, “We are not leaving Mumbai. We will not leave. We are firm. Even if a hundred policemen or a lakh troops come, they may take us to jail, but we will continue our hunger strike even there. Do not act as if any community is being treated unjustly. Removing Marathas from here is a grievous thought. Fadnavis Saheb, do not entertain it. Forcing Marathas out of Azad Maidan will cost you dearly.”

Earlier, Bombay HC came down heavily on protesters for not remaining at Azad Maidan, the designated pace for the agitation, and blocking vital areas and roads in south Mumbai, the Maratha activist asked his supporters to follow the court directives and not inconvenience people by roaming on streets.

Jarange Patil, who is demanding including of Marathas in the OBC category for reservation benefits stopped drinking water on Monday afternoon, but took some sips in the evening while addressing his supporters after the HC directives.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his administration will implement the HC directives on the Maratha quota protest and added the Mahayuti government is deliberating and finding legal options to resolve the standoff.