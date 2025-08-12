Maratha Morcha Leader Manoj Jarange Patil Announces Massive Protest in Mumbai During Ganeshotsav

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been leading the protest against the Maharashtra government for the Maratha reservation, has taken an aggressive stand ahead of August 29. He has declared that he will not return from Mumbai until the Maratha reservation demand is met, and is urging community members to arrive in the city in large numbers.

This year, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6, with August 29 marking the third day of the festival. During this period, Mumbai witnesses a huge influx of devotees from across the state, visiting major Ganpati mandals and processions. The city’s streets remain heavily crowded for all 10 days, with daily footfalls running into lakhs, and peak congestion occurring on immersion days.

If lakhs of Maratha protesters gather in Mumbai during Ganeshotsav, authorities fear severe traffic gridlocks, overcrowding in local trains, and potential law and order challenges. The situation could be particularly difficult as Ganeshotsav already stretches the city’s infrastructure to its limits.

Officials and community leaders are now calling for urgent discussions to find a solution that balances both the protest and the festival without disrupting public order.