Maratha Quota Protest: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Guidelines As Traffic Near CSMT Slows, Advises Alternate Routes

The Maratha agitation at Azad Maidan has now extended beyond its protest site, disrupting traffic around CSMT junction and nearby roads. On Saturday, Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory highlighting the congestion caused by large gatherings of protestors in the area. Vehicular flow on adjoining stretches has been severely affected, creating difficulties for daily commuters. Authorities have cautioned citizens to expect delays and urged motorists to avoid the region. The situation has become particularly tense as the agitation continues to swell in numbers, forcing law enforcement agencies to step up measures to maintain smooth movement in South Mumbai.

Motorist are advised to avoid these route and take alternate route to reach their destination. #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 31, 2025

To manage the crisis, the traffic police have recommended alternative routes for commuters traveling through Azad Maidan and CSMT junction. Several diversions were put in place to minimize congestion, though traffic snarls persisted in adjoining areas. Heavy deployment of security forces has been ensured across South Mumbai, particularly around key government establishments such as Mantralaya. Additional personnel have been stationed at sensitive junctions like CSMT, Fort, and Mantralaya to control crowds and maintain order. The growing number of protestors has increased pressure on security and traffic management, with police balancing law enforcement and logistical challenges in the city center.

Areas such as Fort, Marine Lines, and Crawford Market have also witnessed traffic gridlocks, leaving commuters stranded for long durations. BEST bus services were forced to reroute operations in several parts of South Mumbai, further adding to inconvenience. Private vehicle users, especially office-goers and weekend travelers, faced significant hardships as road closures and slow-moving traffic created bottlenecks. Authorities have appealed to citizens to remain patient and plan their journeys accordingly until the situation stabilizes. With no signs of the agitation concluding soon, restrictions and diversions are expected to remain in force throughout the weekend, extending travel delays.

The agitation is being led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who has been at the forefront of the protest demanding reservation for the community. On August 29, 2025, Jarange launched a hunger strike after talks with the government failed to reach any agreement. The Maharashtra government has proposed granting Marathas Kunbi certificates, which would allow their inclusion in the OBC category. However, the move has triggered resentment among the existing OBC community, intensifying the standoff. Protestors have also complained of inadequate arrangements and facilities at the protest site, further fueling anger. The agitation, therefore, shows no immediate sign of resolution.