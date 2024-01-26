Maratha Reservation: Decision at Azad Maidan, Jarange to Reveal Final Verdict Tomorrow

Manoj Jarange Patil is currently in Mumbai, actively participating in the ongoing protest for Maratha Reservation rights. After having detailed discussions with the Maharashtra Government on Friday, Jarange is now making a strong demand for the government to issue an ordinance or resolution today. He firmly stated that there's no going back without securing reservation rights and announced that the final decision will be revealed at Azad Maidan tomorrow at noon.

To show his commitment to the cause, Jarange mentioned his plan to go to Mumbai with celebratory gulal (colored powder) upon receiving the ordinance, symbolizing victory for the Maratha community. He and his supporters have decided to stay in Vashi for the day.

Fasting Since Morning

Jarange has been fasting since morning, consuming only water, emphasizing his dedication to ensuring that no Maratha is deprived of reservation rights. The decision to be in Vashi was prompted by the urgent need for the ordinance, and Jarange stressed the importance of quick government action. Despite recognizing challenges and acknowledging that not everything may align perfectly, he emphasized the need for a resolution and urged the government to act swiftly to address the longstanding Maratha reservation issue.

At the same time, Vashi has been experiencing persistent traffic jams since morning, likely due to the gathering of supporters and the increased activity surrounding Jarange's advocacy efforts. As the day unfolds, the Maratha community eagerly awaits the outcome of Jarange's efforts, hoping for a positive resolution to the reservation issue.