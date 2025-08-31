Maratha Reservation Protest: Will Schools and Colleges Near Azad Maidan Stay Shut, Go Online, or Reopen?

As the Maratha reservation protest entered its fourth day, educational institutions around Azad Maidan and Fort decided to either shut down or shift to online learning on Monday, reported The Times of India. Sonal Parmar, principal of the Cathedral and John Connon School, confirmed that all classes would be held virtually. Similarly, JB Petit High School for Girls informed parents through an email that the school would remain closed on September 1 due to the ongoing agitation. Vinita Lewis, principal of Bharda High School and Junior College, also announced that students would attend their lectures online.

St Xavier’s College also moved both junior and senior college lectures to the online mode, reported The Times of India. In a notice released late Sunday evening, the institution clarified that neither students nor faculty members were required to come to the campus. The announcement further stated that while all lectures would continue as per the regular timetable, attendance would still be mandatory for every student. The college, which was originally set to reopen after a short Ganpati holiday on Monday, revised its plan in light of the situation.

Meanwhile, HR and KC Colleges under HSNC University confirmed reopening on Monday as per their earlier schedule since they are located closer to Churchgate station and may not be affected by the protest, reported The Times of India. At the same time, colleges under Dr Homi Bhabha State University—including Elphinstone College, Sydenham College, and the Institute of Science—are scheduled to reopen on September 3 after their Ganpati vacation. This indicates a mixed approach among institutions, with some prioritizing safety via online lectures and others resuming normal operations.