Mephedrone Worth Rs 2.96 Lakh Seized on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Two Arrested in Palghar

Maharashtra police in Palghar district have arrested two men after recovering a significant quantity of mephedrone, a banned synthetic drug, valued at nearly Rs 2.96 lakh. According to officials, the arrest followed a routine night patrol along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, where the duo was seen behaving suspiciously between Charoti and Dahanu. The suspects, identified as Vidaya Swapnil Sarvankar and Bharat Pradeep Joshi, were immediately stopped by the police team. Upon questioning, they were found carrying a substantial amount of the illegal stimulant along with a digital weighing scale, suggesting involvement in distribution activities.

STORY | Two held with mephedrone valued at Rs 2.96 lakh on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway



Inspector Avinash Mandale of Kasa police station confirmed that the recovered mephedrone weighed 14.820 grams and was seized on the spot. The police have taken both individuals into custody and registered a case against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region, which has seen a rise in synthetic drug circulation. Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the narcotics and identify other possible links in the supply chain.