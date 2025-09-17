Mumbai Metro Line 3 Update: PM Modi To Inaugurate Final Stretch On September 30, Know Updated Fare, Station, and Timings here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the final section of Mumbai Metro 3, also called the Aqua Line, on September 30. This stretch connects Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli to Cuffe Parade, completing the 33.5 km route from Aarey JVLR. Once fully operational, Metro 3 will feature 27 stations - 26 underground and one at-grade at Aarey Colony. Currently, the line operates in two segments: Aarey to Bandra-Kurla Complex (13 km, opened October 2023) and BKC to Worli (10 km, opened May 2025), covering major business and residential hubs including both airport terminals.

1. Route Details: Aarey to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC)

The first operational segment runs from Aarey JVLR to BKC, spanning roughly 13 km with nine key stations. These include Aarey Colony (at-grade), SEEPZ, MIDC, Marol Naka, CSIA Terminal 2 (International Airport), Sahar Road, CSIA Terminal 1 (Domestic Airport), Santacruz, Vidyanagri, and BKC. The route connects residential areas, industrial zones, and both domestic and international airport terminals, making it crucial for daily commuters and business travelers. Trains currently begin at 5:55 am and operate until 10:30 pm, with frequency approximately every 6–7 minutes during peak and off-peak hours.

2. Route Details: BKC to Worli (Acharya Atre Chowk)

The second operational section stretches about 10 km, from BKC to Worli, and opened in May 2025. Key stations along this segment are Dharavi, Shitladevi Temple, Dadar, Siddhivinayak Temple, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk. This route covers densely populated residential areas and key religious and business landmarks, providing fast, reliable travel for commuters. The segment is currently fully operational, covering 22.46 km combined with the Aarey-BKC stretch, allowing passengers to complete the journey in around 36 minutes. The train frequency here also follows 6–7 minute intervals.

3. Final Stretch: Worli to Cuffe Parade

The remaining segment from Worli to Cuffe Parade is expected to open by October 2025. This 10 km stretch will include stations at Science Museum, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan, and Cuffe Parade. This segment links historical, business, and civic centers, completing the Aqua Line. Once operational, the full 33.5 km line will allow end-to-end travel in under an hour, providing seamless connectivity from northern suburbs to South Mumbai’s financial and commercial hubs.

4. Station List: Complete Metro 3 Stops

When fully operational, Metro 3 will have 27 stations, including one at-grade (Aarey) and 26 underground stations. From north to south, they are: Aarey Colony (At-Grade), SEEPZ, MIDC, Marol Naka, CSIA Terminal 2, Sahar Road, CSIA Terminal 1, Santacruz, Vidyanagri, BKC, Dharavi, Shitladevi Temple, Dadar, Siddhivinayak Temple, Worli, Acharya Atre Chowk, Science Museum, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan, and Cuffe Parade. The line ensures coverage of residential, commercial, airport, and historical zones.

5. Timings, Frequency, and Fares

The first train on operational sections now departs at 5:55 am, and the last train runs until 10:30 pm. Trains operate approximately every 6–7 minutes, both during peak and non-peak hours. Current fares for the operational 22.46 km segment range from ₹10 to ₹50, depending on distance. Once the full line from Aarey to Cuffe Parade is open, the end-to-end fare is expected to be around ₹50. Travel time for the complete route is estimated at under one hour, providing fast and convenient connectivity for commuters, tourists, and airport passengers.