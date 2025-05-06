Metro Line 9 Update: Mira-Bhayandar Corridor Set for May 10 Trials, Opening Soon For Public

Phase 1 of Mira Road’s Metro will shortly open for people. Overhead electricity lines will be turned on, and train trials will start on May 10. The new Kashigaon Metro station is now located approximately 1.4 km east of the Mira Road railway station. In the initial phase, Metro Line 9 will provide a direct Metro connection between Andheri (WEH) and Kashigaon. It will extend till the Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Bhayandar West in the second phase. Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in a public notification advised citizens to exercise caution along Metro Line 9 (Dahisar to Kashigaon) as they plan to energize the Metro's 25,000V Overhead Traction Wires on 10th May along the 5 km stretch.

Eighty-five percent of the corridor's system and civil construction have already been completed. The line is getting closer to its official launch as dynamic train trials are scheduled to start as soon as the power supply is ready.

There are eight stations on Red Line 9. These include Dahisar, Pandurang Wadi, Miragaon, Kashigaon, Sai Baba Nagar, Meditiya Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Garden, and Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium. The first four stations up to Kashigaon will be operational in the first phase. The Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Dahisar East and Kashigaon is anticipated to be fully energised by the 10th of May, stated the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

A deck-level grid is established under MUTP-3A as a vertical approach to improve passenger convenience because horizontal expansion is not practical. The authorities are guaranteeing more seamless passenger flow, lowering platform congestion, and enhancing accessibility by connecting these deck-level areas with foot overbridges (FOBs) and installing escalators and lifts.

Also Read: Mumbai Will Get Underground Local Trains? Here’s What We Know

Anil Kumar Saini, Managing Director of Alstom India, met with Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee (IAS) in a meeting earlier in March to discuss the progress of signalling projects on Metro Line-9 and other metro routes. In order to guarantee effective and timely completion, the talks centred on shortening the project's timetable and using global best practices.

By extending the network farther north into the Mira-Bhayandar area, Metro Line 9 is an essential expansion of the current Metro Line-7 (Gundavali to Dahisar East). Line-9, which will span 11.38 kilometres, is being developed in two stages. Open in app