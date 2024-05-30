MHADA's Mumbai Pre-Monsoon Survey Flags 20 High-Risk Buildings, Transit Arrangements Underway

Mumbai: MHADA's Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) has completed a routine pre-monsoon survey of old and dilapidated buildings on the Mumbai city island and found 20 buildings to be at high risk this year. The 20 buildings include four that were declared high-risk last year.

There are a total of 711 residents/tenants, including 494 residential and 217 non-residential, in high-risk cessed buildings. Thirty-six residential tenants/residents have made alternative accommodation arrangements for their own. So far, 46 residents have been shifted to transit camps. Tenants/residents of the remaining buildings have been instructed to vacate the houses. It has also been planned that 412 residential tenants/residents will have to be accommodated in the transit camp. The process of making alternative arrangements for them in the transit camps is in progress.

20 List of high-risk buildings

1) Building No. 4-4A, Naoroji Hill Road No. 1, Jolly Chamber - from last year's list

2) Building No. 57 Nizam Street

3) Building No. 67, Masjid Street

4) Building No. 52-58, Babu Genu Road

5) Building No. 7 Khanderao Wadi/ 204-208, Kalbadevi Road

6) Building No. 52 -52A, 2nd Deccan Cross Road

7) Building No. 125-127A, Jamna Niwas, Khadilkar Road, Girgaon

8) Building No. 314B, Brahmand Co-op Housing Society, V.P. Road, Girgaon

9. Building No. 418-426, S.V.P. Road, (124-134A) Golecha House

10) Building No. 83 - 87 Raote Building, JSS Road, Girgaon

11. Building No. 213-215 Dr. D.B. Marg

12. Building No. 38-40 Slater Road

13) 9d Chunnam Lane

14) 44 E Naushir Bharucha Marg

15) 1 Khetwadi 12th Lane

16) 31C and 33A, R Rangnekar Marg and 19 Purandare Marg, Girgaon Chowpatty (from last year's list)

17) Building No. 104-106 (Meghji Building, A, B and C Wing, Shivdas Chapsi Marg)

18) Building No. 55-59-61-63-65 Sophia Zubair Road

19) Building Nos. 44-48, 33-37, and 9-12 Kamathipura 11th and 12th Street, Deol Building

20) Final Plot No. 721 and 724 TPS - 3 Division, Building No. 40B and 428, Sub-Tax No. G. North 50-95 (1) and C North-5103 Atmaram Building and Penkar Chawl (from last year's list)



