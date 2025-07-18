Minor Girl Raped, Blackmailed with Videos; 27-Year-Old Accused Arrested by Mumbai Police

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raping his minor sister-in-law and blackmailing her using obscene videos. The Vakola Police have registered a case under charges of rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the incident began in June last year when the accused first threatened the victim, saying he would kill her elder sister and ruin her marital life. Using this fear, he sexually assaulted the girl.

Following the initial assault, the accused began to mentally harass the victim. He forced her to make video calls while bathing and secretly recorded these. Over time, he made four to five such recordings and used them to repeatedly threaten and exploit her. He warned her that if she told anyone about the abuse, he would leak the videos on social media.

Later, the accused created fake Instagram profiles and sent the explicit videos to the victim's parents. Shocked and disturbed, the family confronted the girl, who then revealed the entire ordeal. The family also learned that the videos were sent to other acquaintances.

Realising the severity of the situation, the girl’s family lodged a complaint with Vakola Police. The police immediately took action, registering a case under BNS sections for rape and under the stringent provisions of the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested and is currently in police custody as further investigations continue.