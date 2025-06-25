Mira Road Theft: Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Cash and Jewellery Worth Rs 40 Lakh From Friend’s House

Police have arrested a 22-year-old teenager and his accomplice for allegedly stealing Rs. 5 Lakh cash and Rs 35 Lakh worth jewellery from their friends house. This incident took place in Mumbai's Mira Road area on Monday June 23rd. Accused identifies as Kailas Bhagraj Patel is originally from Rajasthan Jodhpur, came to Mumbai for job interviews.

Nutan Surjit Dheer an 60-year-old man has filed a complaint against the accused and said that he was friend her son. As per the HT reports the accused came in disguise of friend who wish to have job in Mumbai. Police report that on June 15, Patel informed them he was returning to Jodhpur and left his residence around 10:30 PM while Dheer and her son attended a satsang nearby. On June 20, Dheer reported the theft of a missing locker to the Kashimira Police, who subsequently filed a case against Patel under Sections 305(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Also Read: Mumbai Shocker: Fired Driver Turns Predator, Stalks Ex-Employer Despite 6 Arrests

According to police, CCTV footage showed Patel leaving the premises with the safe on June 15. The officer added that Patel was seen returning to his car, and the vehicle's license plate was obscured.