Misuse of UTS App on Mumbai Locals: Railway Seeks Closure of QR Code Facility to Prevent Ticket Fraud

The misuse of the QR codes available at stations through the Railway's UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app has become a growing concern. These QR codes are easily accessible on various websites, leading to a situation where passengers without valid tickets scan the QR code once a ticket checker (TC) enters the local train. By doing this, they manage to get a ticket and avoid penalties or fines.



In response to this, Central Railway has sent a letter to the Railway Board, requesting an immediate suspension of this facility. Mumbai locals have been given various facilities for ticketing, and one of these is the UTS app. The app was launched in 2016 to save passengers' time and make their journey more convenient. In 2024, approximately 610,000 passengers daily used the UTS app to purchase tickets. Through this app, passengers can scan QR codes at stations and buy tickets. However, the misuse of this facility is on the rise, with many passengers without tickets scanning the code even while the train is in motion.



Passengers Getting Tickets Just Before Ticket Checkers Arrive

Currently, the railway has set the geo-fencing limit for ticket booking via the UTS app to within 30 meters of the station tracks. However, there are no such restrictions when passengers scan the QR codes available near ticket windows. This loophole is being exploited by many passengers. They retrieve the QR code for the nearby station as soon as a ticket checker enters the train and purchase tickets online.



Static QR Codes vs. Dynamic QR Codes

According to senior railway officials, the QR codes displayed at stations are static, which makes them easily accessible. To address this issue, the railway is considering switching to dynamic, changing QR codes. If digital QR codes, which change constantly, are displayed on digital screens at stations, these kinds of incidents could be prevented.

