The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has raided several locations in the city and registered the first FIR (First Information Report) in the Mithi River desilting scam case. The police have suspected of corruption in the cleaning project. The EOW raided at least 8 locations on Tuesday morning, May 6, including the residences and offices of contractors of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The FIR was registered on the basis of the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT was formed following concerns raised during the August Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly. BJP MLCs Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad raised concerns for irregularities in the river desilting project, which promotes the government's in-depth report as the Mid-Day report.

The FIR was based on the financial fraud by contractors or officials worth Rs 55 crore. A case against five contractors has been registered for signing fake Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), along with three BMC officials named in the FIR.